LIVE Cricket Score | IND vs NZ 1st ODI: India Opt to Bat, Check Playing 11s

LIVE | India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Pre-match Updates, Hyderabad: India won the toss and elected to bat first. India have made couple of changes in the playing 11 from the previous match - Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan to feature in the playing 11. For New Zealand, they have roped in 3 seamers.

After two back to back successful limited overs series against Sri Lanka, the hosts, India are ready to face New Zealand in the 3-match ODI series followed by 3-match T20 series starting Wednesday.

Check out the playing 11s here:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Henry Shipley, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami











