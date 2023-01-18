LIVE Cricket Score | IND vs NZ 1st ODI: India Opt to Bat, Check Playing 11s

-
01:18 PM
LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Here's What SKY said!
Suryakumar Yadav - "I have always loved playing this format as well. I'm looking to do well. Nothing changes, intent and energy remains the same. I try and play situations, whatever situation I'm playing at. Whatever the team demands, I go through the motions. It (getting crowd ovation) is nice, the recognition but you have to remember what you did to get all this, so I try to remain the same."
01:14 PM
LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs NZ 1st ODI: New Zealand's Playing 11
1ST ODI. New Zealand XI: F Allen, D Conway, H Nicholls, D Mitchell, T Latham (c & wk), G Phillips, M Bracewell, M Santner, H Shipley, B Tickner, L Ferguson. https://t.co/IQq47h2W47 #INDvNZ @mastercardindia— BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2023
01:11 PM
LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Check India's Playing 11
1ST ODI. India XI: R Sharma (c), S Gill, V Kohli, I Kishan (wk), SK Yadav, H Pandya, W Sundar, S Thakur, K Yadav, M Shami, M Siraj. https://t.co/IQq47h2W47 #INDvNZ @mastercardindia— BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2023
01:01 PM
LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs NZ 1st ODI: India To Bat!
India won the toss and elected to bat first here.
12:51 PM
LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Toss Coming Up!
Toss scheduled to place at 1 pm IST. The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi is normally a cracker to bat on as the average innings score is 278. Dew is almost negligible. It will be interesting to see what will the toss winning team chose to do.
12:45 PM
LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Ishan To Play At No.5?
Ishan Kishan is expected to be in the playing eleven in the upcoming ODI series against a tough New Zealand. KL Rahul's unavailability due to personal reasons opens up a slot for Kishan, as he can also keep wickets, but he may not be asked to open during the three-match series starting Wednesday.
12:34 PM
LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Touchdown Hyderabad
Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.1 of the 3-match ODI series between India and New Zealand here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here in Hyderabad.
LIVE Cricket Score | IND vs NZ 1st ODI: India Opt to Bat, Check Playing 11s
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 01:18 PM IST
LIVE | India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Pre-match Updates, Hyderabad: India won the toss and elected to bat first. India have made couple of changes in the playing 11 from the previous match - Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan to feature in the playing 11. For New Zealand, they have roped in 3 seamers.
After two back to back successful limited overs series against Sri Lanka, the hosts, India are ready to face New Zealand in the 3-match ODI series followed by 3-match T20 series starting Wednesday.
Check out the playing 11s here:
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Henry Shipley, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami