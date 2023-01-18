LIVE BLOG

LIVE Cricket Score | IND vs NZ 1st ODI: India Opt to Bat, Check Playing 11s

Vishal Pushkar
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 01:18 PM IST
LIVE | India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Pre-match Updates, Hyderabad: India won the toss and elected to bat first. India have made couple of changes in the playing 11 from the previous match - Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan to feature in the playing 11. For New Zealand, they have roped in 3 seamers. 

After two back to back successful limited overs series against Sri Lanka, the hosts, India are ready to face New Zealand in the 3-match ODI series followed by 3-match T20 series starting Wednesday.

Check out the playing 11s here:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Henry Shipley, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami




18 January 2023

  • 01:18 PM

    LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Here's What SKY said!

    Suryakumar Yadav - "I have always loved playing this format as well. I'm looking to do well. Nothing changes, intent and energy remains the same. I try and play situations, whatever situation I'm playing at. Whatever the team demands, I go through the motions. It (getting crowd ovation) is nice, the recognition but you have to remember what you did to get all this, so I try to remain the same."

  • 01:14 PM

    LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs NZ 1st ODI: New Zealand's Playing 11

  • 01:11 PM

    LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Check India's Playing 11

  • 01:01 PM

    LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs NZ 1st ODI: India To Bat!

    India won the toss and elected to bat first here. 

  • 12:51 PM

    LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Toss Coming Up!

    Toss scheduled to place at 1 pm IST. The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi is normally a cracker to bat on as the average innings score is 278. Dew is almost negligible. It will be interesting to see what will the toss winning team chose to do. 

  • 12:45 PM

    LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Ishan To Play At No.5?

    Ishan Kishan is expected to be in the playing eleven in the upcoming ODI series against a tough New Zealand. KL Rahul's unavailability due to personal reasons opens up a slot for Kishan, as he can also keep wickets, but he may not be asked to open during the three-match series starting Wednesday.

  • 12:34 PM

    LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Touchdown Hyderabad

    Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.1 of the 3-match ODI series between India and New Zealand here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here in Hyderabad. 

