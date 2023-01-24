LIVE BLOG

LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs NZ Latest Updates: India Eye 3-0 Whitewash Against Blackcaps

Vishal Pushkar
Tue, 24 Jan 2023 12:15 PM IST
LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs NZ Latest Updates, Holkar Stadium, Indore: After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, India could be looking at making some changes to their playing eleven for the third and final game as they seek a 3-0 finish against New Zealand at Holkar Stadium on Tuesday.

After a 3-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, India wouldn't want to let their guard down in a dead rubber and inflict a series sweep over a New Zealand missing stalwarts like Kane Williamson and Tim Southee.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain & wicketkeeper), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman and Henry Shipley



24 January 2023

  • 12:15 PM

    LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Touchdown Indore!

    Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.3 of the 3-match ODI series between India and New Zealand here at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will look to close this series on a monumental high whereas visitors will look to salvage some pride. 

