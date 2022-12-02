Liton Das To Lead Bangladesh In ODIs Against India

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Friday announced that Liton Das will lead the side for the upcoming ODI series against India.

Bangladesh regular captain Tamim Iqbal was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India due to groin injury.

"Tamim has a grade 1 strain on the right groin which has been confirmed following an MRI. We will maintain a conservative treatment protocol for him for two weeks after which his rehab will begin. Unfortunately, this means he will not be available for the ODI series and is also doubtful for the Test series," National Team physio Islam Khan said in a statement.

The right-handed batter is part of Bangladesh leadership group as he was appointed as the vice-captain of Test side following Shakib Al-Hasan was appointed skipper of the longest format.

"Liton is one of the more experienced players in the side and has demonstrated leadership qualities. He has a sharp cricketing mind and reads the game well," Jalal Yunus, BCB cricket operation chairman was quoted as saying in the media release.

"It is most unfortunate to lose Tamim to injury for this very important series, especially because under his captaincy the team has played some outstanding cricket in the last couple of years and he has been our most prolific batsman in this format. He will be missed but we also feel that Liton has the attributes to do a good job as captain," he added.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed will miss the first ODI on Sunday, December 4.

The National Selection Panel has included left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam in the side as cover for Taskin.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam.