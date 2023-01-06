'Like Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli Will Play The Role Of...': Ex-India Selector's Big Prediction For 2023 World Cup

IN 2023, the focus will be on ODI World Cup which will be played in India. After two disappointing performances in successive T20 World Cups, Men in Blue will hope to repeat the success of the 2011 World Cup as India lifted their second coveted title under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Mumbai.

With India getting the hosting rights back for the 2023 World Cup, fans will hope for no less than a trophy finish in the tournament. Senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan will probably get the last chance to get their hands on the prestigious title.

Among the bunch of senior players who are probable for the World Cup 2023 squad, Kohli is the only member who was part of the 2011 World Cup winning side. The 34-year-old had a great year in 2022 as he broke many records and also returned to form after a lean patch. He finished the year as the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Former India selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels that Virat Kohli will have a major role of anchoring the innings in the 2023 World Cup as Gautam Gambhir did in 2011. In the final against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Gambhir played a knock of 97 runs and stitched crucial partnerships with Kohli and Dhoni at the crucial juncture of the game after losing the early wickets of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Gambhir's knock provided the momentum which was carried by Dhoni till the end as India lifted the World Cup after 28 years by defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets.

"What role clarity do we need to give them? Look at Ishan Kishan for example, how he hits the ball, he has even scored a double century recently. Just tell these players to go out there and play your game, don’t restrict them. Just like Ishan Kishan, you need two or three more players who aren’t afraid to express themselves, that’s number one," Srikkanth said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Ka Mahakumbh'.

"All-rounders, batting all-rounders, bowling all-rounders are required in this line-up. There should be a combination of these players in the team. And what about ODI cricket? Just like Gautam Gambhir has played a major role of anchor in the past, the same way Virat Kohli will play that role this time around", he added.

Further elaborating on Kohli's role in the team, Srikkanth mentioned that the former skipper will provide support to youngsters in the batting.

"He will help players like Ishan Kishan excel just as he got a century when Kishan got a double century. It’s all about freedom, giving your players the freedom, do what you want, play your game even if you get out, that’s the approach the team should have", he further added.