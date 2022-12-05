Liam Livingstone Ruled Out Of Rest Of Pakistan Tour With Knee Injury

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan due to an injury to his right knee.

"He will return to the UK on Tuesday and commence rehab with the ECB and Lancashire medical teams respectively," England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

On his debut Test, Livingstone hurt his knee while fielding during Pakistan's first innings on day two in Rawalpindi. The 29-year-old jarred his knee while fielding a ball on the boundary which kept him off the field from the rest of Pakistan's first innings. A scan on Sunday morning (day four) revealed the extent of the damage.

The batter came to bat lower in the order at no.8 in England's second essay and scored not out 7 before England declared their innings on 264-7d, setting the 343 target for Pakistan to win.

At this stage, England have yet to make a decision to call up a replacement, ECB added.

England are visiting Pakistan after 17 years for the Test match series and are scheduled to play three Tests.

The second Test begins in Multan on December 9 while the third and final Test will be played in Karachi from December 17.

On an unresponsive Rawalpindi pitch, England posted a record-breaking total of 657 all out as four of their batters struck centuries. In return, Pakistan responded well and piled 579 with three players reaching the triple-figure mark.

Currently, Pakistan are chasing the 343 on the final day of the Test.