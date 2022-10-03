Legends League Cricket: Yusuf Pathan, Mitchell Johnson Engage In Ugly Spat During Qualifier Match | Watch

The former players are currently playing in the second edition of the Legends League Cricket. In Sunday's qualifier match between Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals, Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson got involved in the heated argument during the clash and umpire had to intervene.

The incident took place after Pathan's dismissal in 19th over by Johnson. Former Australia pacer got hold of Pathan in the final ball of the penultimate over after being hit for two sixes and a four earlier in the over.

#ICYMI: Things got really heated in @llct20 between Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson. pic.twitter.com/4EnwxlOg5P — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 2, 2022

After taking wicket, the pacer threw verbal volleys to Pathan which didn't go well with the batter as he walked o Johnson to give reply. The two former players got face-to-face against each other as war of words continued. Johnson then pushed Yusuf and the umpires had to intervene to separate the two.

Former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor and West Indies star Ashley Nurse smashed blazing half-centuries to help India Capitals enter the final of Legends League Cricket after beating Bhilwara Kings by four wickets in a thrilling qualifier at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

Taylor struck a quick-fire 84 off 39 which included nine fours and five massive sixes while Nurse hit unbeaten 60. His 28-ball brilliant knock was laced with five fours and four sixes as India Capitals chased down the highest target of the season comfortably in the end with three balls to spare.

In a battle between Top-2 teams of the league, table-toppers India Capitals responded well while chasing Bhilwara Kings’ total of 226-5. Scoring at a brisk rate, Ross Taylor kept them in the hunt by smashing the quickest fifty of the league in just 20 balls before Sudeep Tyagi dismissed him on 84 with the team still needing 59 runs from 29 balls.

After Taylor’s departure, Ashley Nurse kept the challenge alive for India Capitals along with Liam Plunkett as the duo kept the required run-rate under control. When eight runs needed off five deliveries, Nurse not only took his side over the line with back-to-back huge sixes but also completed his half-century in style.