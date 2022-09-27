Legends League Cricket: Gayle storm Arrives In India, To Be In Action For Gujarat Giants

In a major boost to Gujarat Giants, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle will be available for their Legends League Cricket match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

It will also be an opportunity for fans to watch Gayle and Virender Sehwag, two destructive batters who used to dominate the bowlers, destroying the opposition bowling attack once again. One of the greatest T20 batsmen in the world, Gayle has the record of most T20 sixes to his name. The swashbuckling West Indian has struck 1056 sixes in 463 matches.

The Legends League Cricket, hosted in India for the first time ever, continues to astonish the fans with awe-inspiring cricketing action in the presence of legendary cricketers from across the world.

Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants are currently placed second on the points table with five points from four matches. However, they will have a chance to regain the No. 1 spot if they beat Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings.

In Monday's encounter, Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers edged out Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings by just 3 runs to register their first win of the League.

After a superlative opening partnership between Tatenda Taibu and Jesse Ryder that helped the Tigers post 175/8 in 20 overs, the Kings, powered by brothers Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, almost pulled off a thrilling chase at the Barabati Stadium.

The Kings needed 9 runs from the last over to win, but former Sri Lanka speedster Dilhara Fernando conceded only 5, besides also taking two wickets. Fernando finished with 4/31 from his four overs as the Kings ended on 172/9.

The Kings did not get the blistering start that the Tigers had. While Taibu and Ryder had plundered 63 without loss in their Powerplay overs, the Kings managed only 43/1.

The pair of Tanmay Srivastava (26) and Yusuf brought out a few big hits in the middle overs, but the former got out in the 15th over. That saw Irfan join brother Yusuf at the crease.

The Pathan brothers shared a 41-run stand in quick time before Irfan was out on the penultimate ball of the 18th over. But Yusuf carried on. But after he was out off the last ball of the 19th over for a 42 off 21 balls, the Kings' chase lost steam.