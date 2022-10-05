Legends League Cricket: Gautam Gambhir’s India Capitals To Take On Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings In Final Today

India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will face each other in the final of the Legends League Cricket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals and Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings finished the league stage at the Top-2 because of their consistent performances.

The strength in both batting and bowling of both sides will mean that no team will start as outright favourites. While India Capitals will feature Gautam Gambhir, Ross Taylor, Ashley Nurse, and Mitchell Johnson, the in-form Pathan brothers — Yusuf and Irfan — along with Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson, pacers Fidel Edwards, Sreesanth, and Jesal Karia will lead the show for Bhilwara Kings.

Irfan Pathan has led his team to the final on his captaincy debut in franchise cricket. The former India all-rounder said he was pleased with his team’s performance. “I have captained a team in domestic cricket but I am the skipper of a side in franchise cricket for the first time. So, it feels really special that my team has qualified for the playoffs.

“I wanted to give huge credit to my team. I am nothing without my team. The way the boys have worked hard at the nets is amazing. The way they have been reacting to situations in the game is really praise-worthy. They are turning the tide in our favour in difficult situations. That shows the character of the boys,” Irfan said.

When and where to watch the final:

The final will start at 7.30pm and the action will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network along with live streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Besides the Indian subcontinent, Willow TV will broadcast the match live in US while Kayo Sports, Fox Cricket in Australia.

And here is how cricketing greats turned back the clock to play top-class cricket across five cities over 15 days. Hosted in India for the first time, the league kickstarted at the historic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on September 16 with a benefit match between Indian Maharajas and World Giants and was followed by the league’s first match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants as the legends of the game recreated the golden period of cricket that one has grown up enjoying.

While the cricketing greats from across the world, such Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Jacques Kallis, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle and Ross Taylor among others, have been entertaining the fans with their gameplay, here’s how the league fared at each venue so far.

O’Brien and Nurse light up Eden Gardens with sparkling tons

One couldn’t have asked for a better start to the new season of Legends League Cricket. Irish great Kevin O’Brien and West Indian star Ashley Nurse treated the fans with an extraordinary show of hard-hitting during the high-scoring match between Gujarat Giants and India Capitals. This was after the league got off to a royal start with a benefit match in which Harbhajan Singh’s India Maharajas defeated Jacques Kallis-led World Giants.

Pathan brothers make maiden appearance as teammates in franchise cricket

Yusuf and Irfan Pathan have played many matches together for Team India and also in domestic cricket. They were also part of some of the country’s historic wins including the 2007 T20 World Cup. But interestingly, the brothers never played for the same team in franchise cricket before. However, Legends League Cricket made that happen when Yusuf and Irfan turned up for the same side as Bhilwara Kings took the field for the first time in Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium. Lucknow leg also saw stiff competition from local boy Mohammad Kaif as he turned the clock back in time for the Manipal Tigers with a fabulous catch that went viral.

Unexpected heroes join the party in the capital city

While the rain played spoilsport with two matches getting abandoned, the last match of the league’s Delhi leg saw Zimbabwean stars Hamilton Masakadza and Solomon Mire stealing the spotlight with their brilliant knocks in a match that involved the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Ross Taylor. Former Zimbabwe skipper Masakadza (50 off 34) and Mire’s (41 off 23) quick-fire knocks powered India Capitals to win by six wickets against Gujarat Giants.

World’s biggest hitters, Gayle and Sehwag bat together in Cuttack

Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag are known to be two of the most attacking batsmen world cricket has ever seen. Both of them have numerous cricketing records to their names. Their aggressive style of batting always attracted the fans and bowling them is still a nightmare for any bowler. Have you ever wondered what would happen if they bat together? Thousands of fans erupted in joy at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium when skipper Sehwag joined Gayle in the middle during Gujarat Giants match against Bhilwara Kings. Though the partnership lasted for just 44 runs, it gave one-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the fans to witness Sehwag and Gayle bat together and some breath-taking field from Muttiah Muralitharan.

LLC ends Jodhpur’s 20-year drought for global cricket action

Continuing to astonish the fans, Legends League Cricket juggernaut reached Jodhpur as the galaxy of stars descended in the blue city to end its wait of two decades for international cricket action. The Barkatullah Khan Stadium, which last hosted international cricket stars in 2002, once again resonated with the fans cheering for their favourite legend. The fans witnessed the glimpses of Universe Boss Chris Gayle’s attacking batting before Pathan brothers—Yusuf and Irfan—stole the show with their match-winning knocks.