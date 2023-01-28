Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee, Abdur Razzak, Tilakratne Dilshan, And Parvinder Awana To Play In LLC Masters

Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee, Abdur Razzak, Tilakratne Dilshan, and Parvinder Awana have confirmed their participation for the LLC Masters season to be played in Qatar from February 27 to March 08, 2023, the Legends League Cricket announced on Saturday.

Overall 8 matches will be played during LLC Masters; each team will be playing 4 matches at the group level.

Now, the list of confirmed players includes the likes of Shane Watson, Upul Tharanga, Albie Morkel, Kevin O'Brien, Shoaib Akhtar, Chris Gayle and S Sreesanth.

According to LLC statistics for players Ross had a very successful last season with 248 runs with a strike rate of 178. Dilshan has performed well in both seasons and has scored 210 runs at 137.67 strike rate and taken 2 wickets as well.



Jacques Kallis said, “It has been amazing experience to play with the legends of the game in India. I am hoping to enjoy the game in Qatar as well.”



Ross Taylor said, “I thoroughly enjoy the season two and happy to be part of the winning team. Look forward to play in LLC Masters.”

Brett Lee commented, “Having played both seasons, I am excited to play some really competitive cricket in Legends League Cricket. I look forward to performing well for my team at LLC Masters.”

Abdur Razzak said, “I am looking forward to play in LLC Masters, I am following some of the legends in LLC and I am happy to play with them.”



Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "The excitement is building towards LLC Masters with so many players coming forward to participate. Legends League Cricket is already one of the most respected, followed and watched senior league in the World. With LLC Masters, we would definitely retain our position with so much of serious and competitive cricket.”

Aditi Kaushik, Director of Marketing, said, “Legends League Cricket is the most followed and loved senior cricket’s league in the world. With the followership of the league across 14 nations, the league is making an impact in term of creating huge opportunities for senior players, along with providing fans with the excitement to see their favourite cricket players in action. I am very excited to be on board and looking forward to working towards building a niche brand identity for LLC. The opportunity of creating a sports brand in India is truly amazing, and It will be an honour working with the incredible and seasoned team of professionals."