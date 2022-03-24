New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday paid a special tribute to Mahendra Sing Dhoni, who stepped aside from CSK captaincy on the same day. Virat Kohli took to his social media and posted a picture of himself with Dhoni and expressed that he feels MS Dhoni's "legendary" tenure as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will never be forgotten by the fans.

Taking to Instagram, RCB former skipper Virat Kohli wrote, "Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always,".

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of CSK to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the much-awaited season of IPL 2022.

Jadeja, who has been an integral part of CSK since 2012, will only be the third player to lead the Chennai-based franchise. Dhoni will continue to represent CSK this season, an official statement from the franchise confirmed.

Dhoni has captained in 204 matches in the IPL-winning 121, losing 82 and one match ended in a no-result with a win percentage of 59.60. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK have won four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021 as well as two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

Talking about Virat Kohli, he has been super active on social media for the past few days. Earlier today, VK shared a throwback picture relishing his stylish knock in the cash-rich league ahead of the start of the much-awaited season of the Indian Premier League."Not too long to go now," Virat Kohli captioned the post.

Meanwhile, IPL 2022 will begin with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

The IPL 2022 games will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols.In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium in Pune.

