New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Twitter came down hard on former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh after he asked whether Indians seriously needed a coronavirus vaccine when their recovery rate is above 93 per cent. 

The experimental inoculations of several COVID-19 vaccine candidates have shown efficacy rate of over 90 per cent. Singh shared this data on Twitter and asked whether Indians needs to be inoculated when their recovery rate is anyway 93.6 per cent. 

The logic did not sit well with netizens and they brutally trolled Singh.

An efficacy of 95 per cent means the vaccine will prevent 95 per cent people from contacting coronavirus, leaving only per cent vulnerable to the disease. Innoculating everyone with COVID-19 vaccines under development can save millions of lives

Posted By: Lakshay Raja