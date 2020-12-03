The experimental inoculations of several COVID-19 vaccine candidates have shown efficacy rate of over 90 per cent. Harbhajan Singh shared this data on Twitter and asked whether Indians needs to be inoculated when their recovery rate is anyway 93.6 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Twitter came down hard on former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh after he asked whether Indians seriously needed a coronavirus vaccine when their recovery rate is above 93 per cent.

The experimental inoculations of several COVID-19 vaccine candidates have shown efficacy rate of over 90 per cent. Singh shared this data on Twitter and asked whether Indians needs to be inoculated when their recovery rate is anyway 93.6 per cent.

PFIZER AND BIOTECH Vaccine:

Accuracy *94%

Moderna Vaccine: Accuracy *94.5%

Oxford Vaccine: Accuracy *90%

Indian Recovery rate (Without Vaccine): 93.6%

Do we seriously need vaccine 🤔🤔 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 3, 2020

The logic did not sit well with netizens and they brutally trolled Singh.

Do not post such stupid tweets.. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️



If there was a 5% chance that the plane will crash, will u board it?



A recovery rate of 93.6% means 6.4% will get serious/die.



Now calculate the 6.4% of 1.4 billion population!! DO THE MATH!



Learn SCIENCE before tweeting@harbhajan_singh — Shubham Misra 🧠 (@SBM_4007) December 3, 2020

93.6% recovery means 6.4% die. 95% vaccine accuracy means there is 95% chance you won’t be in that 6.4%.



Also, recovery comes side-effects physically & mentally & seeing this tweet, I can say people like you need the vaccine most as you can’t afford to lose any more brain cells. — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) December 3, 2020

When Indian batsman can chase 350 runs in an ODI match then why do we need specialist bowlers, even part time bowlers will do



When a spinner is bowling at slow speed why do we need pads for the legs, our bones are strong enough to sustain#BhajjieLogic 🤷🏻‍♂️https://t.co/pTizpV3tgS — AParajit Bharat 😌 (@AparBharat) December 3, 2020

Only 1 batsman has died on the cricket pitch. Do we seriously need helmet, kidney guard, shin guard, chest guard etc..?? — UncouthVillageYouth (@UncthVllgeYouth) December 3, 2020

An efficacy of 95 per cent means the vaccine will prevent 95 per cent people from contacting coronavirus, leaving only per cent vulnerable to the disease. Innoculating everyone with COVID-19 vaccines under development can save millions of lives

