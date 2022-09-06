Lauren Bell Earns Maiden T20I Call-Up As England Announce Squad For India Series

Lauren Bell finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps in eight matches, including a best of 4/10 in the The Hundred.

By Ankit Bisht
Tue, 06 Sep 2022 05:37 PM IST
Minute Read
Lauren Bell Earns Maiden T20I Call-Up As England Announce Squad For India Series
England players in a huddle (Photo: @englandcricket Twitter)

Pacer Lauren Bell has earned a maiden call-up in England's T20I squad for the shortest format series against India. England have announced a strong 14-member squad for T20I series against India, commencing from September 10.

England will be without the services of their regular captain Heather Knight, who is recovering from a hip injury sustained during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Nat Sciver will continue leading the side in her absence.

Another notable absentee from the squad is England's leading wicket-taker in the format, Katherine Brunt, who will miss the three-match series to prioritise her rest and recovery. Brunt is replaced in the squad by Lauren Bell. She finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps in eight matches, including a best of 4/10 in the The Hundred.

The series against India will be Lisa Keightley's last assignment as England Women's Head Coach.

Also Read
Let's Keep Cricket, Sports Free From Personal Attacks: Sachin Tendulkar..
Let's Keep Cricket, Sports Free From Personal Attacks: Sachin Tendulkar..

"I'm excited about finishing my time with this team with a really exciting series against India. They're a great side and we'll have to be at our best to win. After discussions with Katherine she felt the best thing for her was to rest across both the T20 and ODI series. We fully support that decision with a view to maximising her mental and physical recovery off the back of what has been an intense year so far," she said in a statement.

Also Read
IND Vs SL T20 Asia Cup Live Score: India Geared Up For Sri Lanka's..
IND Vs SL T20 Asia Cup Live Score: India Geared Up For Sri Lanka's..

"That provides an opportunity for Lauren Bell, who was impressive in The Hundred, and with her, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp and Issy Wong in the squad we're starting to see a group of exciting young players who have the chance to cement their place in the England team," she added.

 

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.