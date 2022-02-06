Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Lata Mangeshkar, even after her mortal departure from the world, remains that one jewel on the crown of Mother India whose sheen and gleam remains immortal. Mangeshkar not only loved and lived the world of playback singing and bhartiya sangeet but was also an ardent cricket fan. Not many people know that Mangeshkar’s most priced possession for the longest time was a signed photograph of Australian cricket legend Don Bradman.



In 2014, when Sachin Tendulkar gifted Lata Mangeshkar a signed T-shirt, the legendary singer was quoted as saying that her Cricket memorabilia was now ‘complete’.

Mangeshkar was known to have been taking regular break from recordings in 1980s to watch Test matches. She was known to make a point by never missing a Test match every time India played at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium.

Lata Mangeshkar and India’s 1983 World Cup win

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wanted to felicitate the Kapil Dev-led squad after their momentous World Cup win in 1983. However, the cash strapped BCCI did not have funds. Shortly, the then BCCI President NKP Salve requested Lata Mangeshkar to do a musical programme in Delhi to raise money for Team India’s felicitation.

Mangeshkar did the musical programme in Delhi and a total of Rs 20 Lakh were raised. She did not charge a single rupee for the show. The show's highlight was reported to be a special song composed by Pandit Hridyanath Mangeshkar, Lata's composer brother. The song --Bharat Vishwa Vijeta-- saw the cricketers also sing along on the stage.

Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar

Lata Mangeshkar loved Cricket and Sachin Tendulkar, so much so that latter used to call her ‘aai’ (mother).

"Sachin treats me like his mother and I always pray for him like a mother. I can never forget the day when he called me ‘aai’ for the first time. I had never imagined that. It was a pleasant surprise for me and I feel blessed to have a son like him,” she once said in an interview.

On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar while expressing his love for legendary singer had said, “It is believed that when a baby is in mother’s womb, it hears everything going outside. I also believe that I might have heard your first song in my mother’s womb. Rarely there has been a day in my life when I haven’t heard your song…,” Sachin had said.

Wishing @mangeshkarlata didi a very very Happy 90th birthday. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness. pic.twitter.com/AEWObUacuC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2019

Mangeshkar had gifted Sachin Tendulkar – in her own handwriting – the lyrics of a 1966 song ‘Tu jaha jaha chalega’ from film ‘Mera Saaya’ starring Sadhana and Sunil Dutt. This, Tendulkar had said, “is the most priced possession” he has.

After her demise, Sachin took to Twitter and said that with Mangeshkar's passing away, a part of him feels lost too.

I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi’s life. She always showered me with her love and blessings.



With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too.



She’ll always continue to live in our hearts through her music. pic.twitter.com/v5SK7q23hs — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar breathed last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6 after suffering a long illness. She is survived by sisters Usha Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

