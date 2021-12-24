New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Harbhajan Singh, one of India’s finest off-spinners in recorded history announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Friday. Harbhajan, made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Sharjah in 1998. He was an integral member of the World Cup winning squads of Team India, both in 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup under captain MS Dhoni.

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

The internet reacted with a blend of best wishes for what the country identifies as one and only ‘bhajji’ of Indian Cricket, whose off-spin acumen on pitches in India and abroad created history and brought unforgettable accolades for Team India.

While Mumbai Indians – the IPL franchise Harbhajan was part of between 2008 to 2017 – made it clear that ‘this Singh will always be the king’, the BCCI, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Jay Shah (the BCCI Honorary Secretary) congratulated Harbhajan for the games he played for almost two decades with ‘grit and passion’.

As Harbhajan Singh bids adieu to all forms of cricket, we wish him the very best. 🇮🇳🔝



As Harbhajan Singh bids adieu to all forms of cricket, we wish him the very best. 🇮🇳🔝

Good luck for the future, @harbhajan_singh! 👏👏#TeamIndia

Congratulations on an incredible career, Bhajji pa!



Congratulations on an incredible career, Bhajji pa!

We wish you a happy retirement 🧡#ThankYouHarbhajan

Congratulations @harbhajan_singh on a phenomenal career with #TeamIndia spanning almost two decades. You played with grit and passion and wore your heart on your sleeve. My best wishes for all your future endeavours.

Harbhajan flowered from a slim, young, talented cricketer to a match winner: Harsha Bhogle

Veteran Cricket commentator and expert Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and acknowledged Harbhajan Singh’s ‘great career’. “Wonderful to see you flower from a slim, young, talented cricketer to a match-winner. Wish you lots of happiness and satisfaction. You gave your family so much to be proud of,” Harsha Bhogle added further.

What a great career @harbhajan_singh. Wonderful to see you flower from a slim, young, talented cricketer to a match-winner. Wish you lots of happiness and satisfaction. You gave your family so much to be proud of

Harbhajan a tremendous exponent of off-spin: VVS Laxman

Former Team India batsman VVS Laxman took to Twitter and sent out ‘hearty congratulations’ to his great mate Harbhajan Singh on a remarkable career. “A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well!,” Laxman wrote further.

Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well!

Thanks for being an inspiration to budding young spinners: Pragyan Ojha

Former team India spinner Pragyan Ojha also took to Twitter congratulated Harbhajan on a ‘splendid career’. Ojha thanked Harbhajan for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners.

Congratulations bhajju pa on a splendid career, something that the entire country is proud of. Wishing you the best for the future endeavours. Also a big thank you for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners. God bless you and the family! — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 24, 2021

‘The last student of that batch passed out’, Twitter bids an emotional farewell to Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh belonged to that ‘batch’ of cricketers of late 1990s and early 2000s, who played with Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, were captained by Sourav Ganguly and later MS Dhoni and had great hitters and pacers like Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan as teammates. Harbhajan becomes one amongst the last from that generation of cricketers to bid adieu to all formats of international cricket. Tweeples remembered Harbhajan’s greatest spells and his career’s most special moments. Take a look.

The last student of that batch passed out of the college finally....♥️😇

Thank you, it was a pleasure watching you play.

Thank you, it was a pleasure watching you play.

2001 spell is a part of our sports history.

Still the best series any bowler has ever had. You always have 2001. Wish you a happy and healthy retirement life.

This Performance of Harbhajan in BG Trophy 2001 in India will forever be remembered



He took 32 Wickets for India in 3 match series against AUS

And 2nd Highest wicket taker for India in that series took just 3 Wickets



Single handedly carried bowling in that BG Trophy https://t.co/VwQ868dyAt pic.twitter.com/YC5UkPBW60 — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) December 24, 2021

Dear Bhajji, we will always be grateful for your

~Magical special spells vs Aus in 2001.

~Thrilling six to Amir to ensure India's win over Pakistan in 2010 Asia Cup.

~Two top class test tons vs NZ in 2010.

~Superb delivery to dismiss Umar Akmal in 2011 WC semis.#ThankYouBhajji https://t.co/5hgSd3xV3C — That Bullish Guy🙋🏻‍♂️ (@i_Prathit) December 24, 2021

The 41-year-old took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 wickets in 28 T20Is in his illustrious career. In the IPL across 13 seasons for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders, he has taken 150 wickets in 163 matches.

