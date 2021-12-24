New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Harbhajan Singh, one of India’s finest off-spinners in recorded history announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Friday. Harbhajan, made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Sharjah in 1998. He was an integral member of the World Cup winning squads of Team India, both in 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup under captain MS Dhoni.

The internet reacted with a blend of best wishes for what the country identifies as one and only ‘bhajji’ of Indian Cricket, whose off-spin acumen on pitches in India and abroad created history and brought unforgettable accolades for Team India.

While Mumbai Indians – the IPL franchise Harbhajan was part of between 2008 to 2017 – made it clear that ‘this Singh will always be the king’, the BCCI, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Jay Shah (the BCCI Honorary Secretary) congratulated Harbhajan for the games he played for almost two decades with ‘grit and passion’.

Harbhajan flowered from a slim, young, talented cricketer to a match winner: Harsha Bhogle

Veteran Cricket commentator and expert Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and acknowledged Harbhajan Singh’s ‘great career’. “Wonderful to see you flower from a slim, young, talented cricketer to a match-winner. Wish you lots of happiness and satisfaction. You gave your family so much to be proud of,” Harsha Bhogle added further.

Harbhajan a tremendous exponent of off-spin: VVS Laxman

Former Team India batsman VVS Laxman took to Twitter and sent out ‘hearty congratulations’ to his great mate Harbhajan Singh on a remarkable career. “A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well!,” Laxman wrote further.

Thanks for being an inspiration to budding young spinners: Pragyan Ojha

Former team India spinner Pragyan Ojha also took to Twitter congratulated Harbhajan on a ‘splendid career’. Ojha thanked Harbhajan for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners.

‘The last student of that batch passed out’, Twitter bids an emotional farewell to Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh belonged to that ‘batch’ of cricketers of late 1990s and early 2000s, who played with Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, were captained by Sourav Ganguly and later MS Dhoni and had great hitters and pacers like Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan as teammates. Harbhajan becomes one amongst the last from that generation of cricketers to bid adieu to all formats of international cricket. Tweeples remembered Harbhajan’s greatest spells and his career’s most special moments. Take a look.

The 41-year-old took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 wickets in 28 T20Is in his illustrious career. In the IPL across 13 seasons for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders, he has taken 150 wickets in 163 matches.

