'Lagta Hai Ki Ye World Cup Us Ke Liye Hi Karaya Gaya Tha': Shoaib Akhtar On Virat Kohli's Stellar Form

STAR performer Virat Kohli has impressed the cricket lovers with his outstanding batting performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter has scored three half-centuries in four matches so far. Impressed by Kohli's fabulous innings in the megaevent, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar beleives that this T20 World Cup is only happenening for former Indian skipper.

The 33-year-old is not only the highest run-scorer in the Men's T20 World Cup history but also the highest run-getter in the ongoing edition of the competition in Australia.

Kohli had scored 220 runs in four matches of the tournament so far with an average of 55.

"Usne runs k pahad khade kar diye. Lagta aise he hai ki ye World Cup us k liye he karaya gaya tha ( This T20 World Cup is all about Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli has done wonders since the World Cup started.) Today also, he made 64 runs, and India made 184. If God wills it, then it happens. He was down for about three years, and now he’s the top scorer in this T20 World Cup," said Akhtar in a video on his YouTube channel.

Virat, who had an issue with his form in the initial first half of the 2022 took the T20 World Cup as a perfect way to showcase his skills by remaining unbeaten against Pakistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh. He scored scored 64* off 44 balls against the Bengal Tigers on Wednesday.

"The World Cup is being played for him only. I’m sure of this now. I’m also sure that he will continue his stellar form and score even more runs in the coming days for India. Having said that, I think India played really well and deserved to win today," he added.

Seeing Kohli back in form the veteran pacer shared his feelings in the video where he said that the Indian batter has played such a wonderful innings only to showcase his unmatched batting skills in the tournament.

"They could’ve put the match in jeopardy, but they did not do that. India has done really well. Pakistan was praying for India to lose the game somehow. Pakistan’s match against South Africa will be a tough one. It’s going to be one hell of a game. It’s not going to be easy for Pakistan," the Rawalpindi Express said.

India will take on Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match where they aim for a win as it will give them a straight ticket to the semi-finals.