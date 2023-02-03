Kyle Jamieson Returns To New Zealand Squad For England Tests

Pacer Kyle Jamieson has been named in New Zealand's squad for the two-test series against England for the first time since he was forced out of last year’s England Test tour with a back injury.

The 28-year-old pacer is a vital cog in Kiwis pace attack since making his debut in 2020. He scalped 72 wickets in 16 matches for New Zealand.

"Kyle is a very determined character with a strong desire to play international cricket for New Zealand," coach Gary Stead said.

"Since he was forced from the field in Nottingham he's been very clear that he wants to get his body right to return. He's reported good progress since his return to professional cricket with Auckland and he will get the opportunity to play some long form cricket... (against) England in their warm-up match next week at Seddon Park," he added.

Spinner Ish Sodhi has also retained his place in the Test squad for home stories after a successful tour of Pakistan. He finished the series as the leading wicket-taker (13) while also adding valuable runs at number eight.

“Ish really impressed us with his approach with bat and ball. He’s worked very hard on both in recent years and it was great to see that on the international Test stage," Stead said.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell provides the other spin option in the squad, alongside the pace bowling group of captain Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jamieson, Neil Wagner and Blair Tickner.

Spinner Ajaz Patel and batter Glenn Phillips have missed out on the squad while wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and pacer Matt Henry both finished the Pakistan Tour with injuries but are both expected to be fully fit when the squad assembles in Tauranga.

The Test Squad will assemble in Tauranga on Sunday, February 12. The first Test between New Zealand and England will be a Pink-Ball day-night Test at Bay Oval in Tauranga from February 16-20.

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.