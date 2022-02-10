New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma-led Team India won the second ODI against West Indies by 44 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The Men in Blue showed a great display of cricket as Rohit Sharma's attacking field placements and bowling changes didn't let the West Indies players get the hang of the pitch.

There was much lauding and praising for the Indian skipper after they sealed the three-match series by 2-0. However, fans being fans always look and hear every minute detail of all. Similarly, during the match on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma was seen shouting at Yuzi Chahal for not running at the 45th over.

Rohit who usually remains calm and composed, was not pleased with Yuzvendra Chahal when Washington Sundar was on his mark to start the 45th over of the West Indies chase. It was just one of those times when the stump mic caught Rohit's displeasure and his voice was heard by fans.

A video of an irked Rohit is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Rohit was heard saying, "Ek kaam kar, peeche jaa... Kya hua tereko bhaag kyu nahi raha theek se?"

Watch the video here:

Me to my buddies in Gully Cricket when they get tired after 2 overs of Fielding 😂😂👌 pic.twitter.com/NDIuNWRPY4 — Shantanu Ghosh (@imshantanu105) February 9, 2022

Meanwhile, after India won the series, pleased Rohit in the post-match presentation said, "Winning the series is a good feeling without a doubt."

"There were some challenges that we had to face today. That partnership between KL and Surya. That is the maturity we need. We got to a respectable total, which was important. With the ball we were outstanding. The entire unit came together and performed together as a unit. It is important for these guys to bat in that kind of situation. That is when you can judge them. Today's knock with give Surya a lot of confidence. The pitch was not easy. So he batted and did what the team wanted and not what he wanted to do. KL too, and that little innings from Hooda in the end," Rohit added.

Furthermore, India is slated to play one more ODI against West Indies and 3 T20I in the coming days.

Posted By: Ashita Singh