SRH vs KXIP Prediction: While Kings XI Punjab is at the bottom of the points table with only one win in their five matches, the Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the sixth position with two wins in five matches.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing the Kings XI Punjab in today's Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will be the first encounter between the two teams in this year's IPL. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab are struggling to make a place in top 4. While Kings XI Punjab is at the bottom of the points table with only one win in their five matches, the Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the sixth position with two wins in five matches. With both KXIP and SRH desperate to bounce back to winning ways, we're in for a cracker of a Punjab vs Hyderabad contest today.

For Kings XI Punjab, openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have done the bulk of scoring with 574 runs scored between the duo over the course of five matches. In the bowling department, Mohammad Shami and Sheldon Cottrell have been the only silver linings among dark clouds for KXIP and no other bowler or batsmen have shined for Punjab in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad is also struggling with their middle order problems and are only able to win two games in their five matches played so far. The SRH started their IPL campaign with two losses, then bounced back with two consecutive wins, but in the last game against Mumbai Indias, the Sunrisers suffered a heartbreaking loss.

In the batting department for SRH, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner have played a major role and also got adecent support from Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson. The bowling department also suffered a big blow after Bhubaneshwar Kumar was ruled out of tournament due to an injury.

Who will win the match?

Looking at present form of both the teams, the match is expected to be a high-voltage encounter with both the teams banking on their openers. As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, the Sunrisers have a hefty 10-4 advantage over Kings XI. Rashid Khan would be a key player for the Sunrisers in Dubai, while for Punjab Nicolas Pooran can change the game, as we have seen his little cameos in previous matches. The match will be a cracker, but looking at the overall team line-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad have an upper hand owing to their bowling department.

Surisers Hyderabad Probable XI:

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson/Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Kings XI Punjab Probable XI:

KL Rahul (C & WK), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell/Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

