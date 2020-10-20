DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020: With seven wins and only losses in the 9 matches, the Delhi Capitals are topping the points table, while the Kings XI Punjab are on the seventh spot with 6 losses and three wins.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Coming off confident after an exciting win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the previous game, the Kings XI Punjab will be locking horns with the top-placed Delhi Capitals in today's Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The toss for the match will be held at 7 pm IST and the match will start at 7:30 IST.

DC vs KXIP Pitch Report:

Most of the matches in this year's IPL have witnessed that the toss winners chose to bat first because of the transition of the pitches in UAE as it slows down as the match progresses making it more difficult for the chasing team. However, in the last two matches played in Dubai, the teams who batted second won the match. Batting in the second innings has steadily gotten easier here from the past couple of matches. The previous match in Dubai witnessed a double super over with KXIP beating MI after the match ended in a tie. Giving a target of around 190-195 can be defendable here.

DC vs KXIP Weather Report:

Dubai witnessed a sunny day with clear sky today and the weather in the evening is expected to remain likewise. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to reach 32 degrees Celsius. Mild winds are also expected during the match, however, with no chances of precipitation, the rain will not play a spoilsport.

DC vs KXIP Preview:

Both Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab have played 9 matches in the tournament so far and the DC is way ahead of the KXIP. With seven wins and only losses in the 9 matches, the Delhi Capitals are topping the points table, while the Kings XI Punjab are on the seventh spot with 6 losses and three wins. However, the match will be a high-voltage encounter as both the teams are coming fresh after registering wins in their previous matches. The DC defeated Chennai Super Kings by wickets, while the KXIP defeated mighty Mumbai Indians in a nail-biting match which witnessed two super overs. Delhi will be playing as the favourite as the Shreyas Iyer-led Capitals have been in top form in this season and are strong contenders to clinch the IPL 2020 title.

Probable Playing XI (KXIP)

KL Rahul (captain and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XI (DC)

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

