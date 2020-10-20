DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020: As Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab are all set to lock horns, here are some key battles to watch out for in today's match

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will be facing the Kings XI Punjab in the match number 38 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday. This will be the second encounter between the two teams. Delhi Capitals registered a win after the match went into a super over when the two teams last met.

Delhi is at the top spot of the points table with 14 points and has won 7 of their 9 matches played so far. On the other hand, the Kings XI Punjab is not having a very good time and is at the seventh position with just three wins in the nine matches played so far. So as Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab are all set to lock horns, here are some key battles to watch out for in today's match:

KL Rahul vs Kagiso Rabada

This will be the most intense battle in today's match as the top scorer of the tournament (KL Rahul), will face the top wicket-taker in the tournament (Kagiso Rabada). Rahul has amassed 525 runs in 9 innings, which include 1 century and 5 half-centuries. KL Rahul will be looking forward in continuing his form and score maximum runs but it will be very difficult in front of the South African speedster. Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has scalped 19 wickets in just 9 games. His bowling in the start and the end of the match has been phenomenal for the Delhi Capitals.

Chris Gayle vs Axar Patel

Axar Patel has proved to be one of bowlers with best economy rates in the tournament with an economy rate of only 5.59. He has been able to choke the batsman from one end forcing him to go for a big shot. He is likely to face Chri Gayle today as the West Indian opener is not opening for Punjab and is expected to arrive with at the crease when Axar is having the ball in his hand.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Mohammed Shami

If Delhi has Kagiso Rabada, the Punjab has its own magical bowler, Mohammad Shami. The right arm pacer has proved to be the best for Punjab so far, and with his form coming back in the last two matches, Shami can be a game changer for his team. His clash with Shikhar Dhawan will be exotic fight. Dhawan, who had scored a brilliant century in last match will be looking forward to use Shami's pace and send the ball out of the park in the first power play.

Posted By: Talib Khan