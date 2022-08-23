Krunal Pandya's Warwickshire Stint Ends Due To Groin Injury

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has to cut short his stint at Warwickshire due to the groin injury he sustained against the Notts Outlaws in the Royal London Cup.

Krunal picked up the injury while batting and didn’t return to the field for the second innings, nor played any part in Sunday’s win over Durham.

"Following consultation with doctors, Pandya is likely to miss three weeks and therefore wouldn’t be available for selection should the Bears reach the knockout stages," the Warwicshire said in a statement.

Taking to Twitter Krunal thanked the side for great experience during his stay at the club.

"Enjoyed my time with WarwickshireCCC Gutted with the injury and couldn't contribute more but I take back with me a great experience with a great bunch of people. Thank you for everything #YouBears," he tweeted.

The 31-year-old played five games for Warwickshire in the ongoing tournament, scoring 134 runs and also took 9 wickets.

Paul Farbrace, Director of Cricket, said: “It’s frustrating to lose Krunal for the remainder of the tournament, but he leaves the club with our very best wishes.Krunal was an excellent role model around the group and I’m sure the younger members of the squad will have learnt a lot from him on and off the pitch."

“Due to the short turnaround, we won’t be signing a replacement, however, I’m incredibly excited to see our squad build on Sunday’s excellent win over Durham,” he added.