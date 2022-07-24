Krunal Pandya, Wife Pankhuri Sharma Welcome Baby Boy 'Kavir Krunal Pandya'

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri have been blessed with a baby boy on Sunday, July 24th. The couple has named the baby boy 'Kavir Krunal Pandya'. Krunal took to social media and announced the name of his son along with a picture.

It featured the Indian all-rounder alongside Pankhuri who was holding their baby in her hands. "Kavir Krunal Pandya," Krunal wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krunal Himanshu Pandya (@krunalpandya_official)

Soon after their announcement, Krunal's brother Hardik Pandya congratulated his brother and sister-in-law on the photo-sharing app. The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper posted a story in which he wrote 'Love you babies' while tagging both Krunal and Pankhuri.

Other members of the Indian cricket fraternity including KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kisha and Hardik's wife Natasa also congratulated Krunal on his happy occasion.

Krunal tied the knot with Pankhuri Sharma in December 2017. Pankhuri has often been spotted at the stadium, cheering Krunal during India and Indian Premier League matches.

On the other hand, Krunal last represented India against Sri Lanka in July 2021. The all-rounder has played 5 ODIs and 19 T20Is after making his debut in 2018 against England. Krunal made his ODI debut in 2021 against England, where he struck the fastest half-century in 26 balls in history by a debutant in ODI cricket.

In this year's IPL he made his debut for the Lucknow Super Giants franchise and played a key role in the team's top four finish in IPL 2022. Prior to his LSG stint, Krunal was part of the Mumbai Indians franchise.