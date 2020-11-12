New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya was detained at the Mumbai International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Thursday on suspicion of undisclosed extra gold. According to ANI, the MI all-rounder was detained over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE. Krunal, who was part of the IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians team, was on his way back to India. They won the final on Tuesday (November 10).

Cricketer Krunal Pandya stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE: DRI sources pic.twitter.com/9Yk82coBgz — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

As per the rules, male passengers traveling to India from Dubai can carry up to only 20 grams of gold on themselves. The gold should not cost more than 50,000 rupees as a duty-free allowance. On the other hand, female passengers can carry up to 40 grams of gold jewellery which should not be more than worth Rs 1 lakh INR. As per reports, Krunal is being questioned by the DRI officials and is being asked for the official papers for extra valuables he is carrying.

Krunal had a mixed-season for MI this year as he scored 109 runs in 16 fixtures and clinched 6 wickets in the season. But he remained an integral member in MI bowling line-up and batting unit, and played some cameos in both the departments that helped his team.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha