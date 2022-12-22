Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad IPL 2023: KKR Players List, Captain, Retained Players And More

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is the team who will look to rejig their squad in the Indian Premier League 2023 auction on Friday. The side will eye to fill their 11 empty spots including three overseas players in the squad.

They have the least purse with only INR 7.05 crore to complete their squad. However, the side has maintained its core players and will further look to bolster the squad with domestic and foreign talents.

A total of 405 cricketers will test their fate in the high-voltage action for the remaining 87 spots across ten teams. The list also has 132 overseas players including Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameroon Green, Rilee Rossouw and Harry Brook and 273 Indian players.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Full squad and other details:

Total slots available: 11

Overseas slots available: 3

Purse remaining: 7.05 crore

Current Squad/ Retained Players: Andre Russell*, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson (T)*, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T)*, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine*, Tim Southee*, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer.

Released Players: Aaron Finch*, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Hales*, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne*, Mohammad Nabi*, Pat Cummins*, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar, Sam Billings*, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi.