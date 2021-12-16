New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India cricket has become the talk of the town after Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli refuted the claims made by Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly that he was asked not to leave the T20I captaincy. Several cricket pundits and experts have opened up about the Kohli vs Ganguly saga in Indian cricket with many of them asking the BCCI to clear the air over the matter.

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar feels that the BCCI could have handled the situation in a better manner. Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said that Ganguly is the best person to clear the air on Kohli's contradictory statement on the issue of captaincy.

"I think it (Kohli's comment) actually doesn't bring the BCCI into the picture. I think it's the individual who has to be asked where he got the impression he had conveyed such a message to Kohli. So, that's the only thing," Gavaskar said.

"Yes, he (Ganguly) is the BCCI president and surely he should be asked why there is this discrepancy. He is probably the best person to ask about the discrepancy in what you seem to have to say and what the Indian captain has said," Gavaskar added.

Talking about Kohli's statement that his removal from ODI captaincy happened 90 minutes before the team's selection for the South Africa tour, Gavaskar said that there was nothing wrong on the part of selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma on that count.

"What is the controversy here. As long as the chairman of selectors had told him clearly that we are not considering you for ODI captaincy now, that's perfectly fine. It is the selectors who have complete authority is selection committee meetings. The captain is just a co-opted non-voting member," Gavaskar said.

"As long as it's not something that he (Kohli) has not found out from the media or as it happened in the past that the commander of a passenger flight announced it. I think he has been told by the chairman of the selection committee that he is not going to be the captain, I think that is absolutely okay."

"I don't know what these people wanted to do. As long as there has been communication between the chairman of selection committee and him, it's the decent thing to do," Gavaskar added.

However, World Cup-winning former India skipper Kapil Dev slightly differ from Gavaskar and feels that Kohli's statements on the issue of captaincy were ill-timed. Speaking to ABP News, Kapil Dev said that it is "not good to point fingers on anybody" as the South Africa tour is about to begin.

"I would say Board president is Board president but yes the Indian cricket team captain is also a big thing. But talking badly about each other in public, I don't think it is a good thing, whether it is Sourav or Kohli," he said.

"Aap situation ko control kijiye, behtar ye hai ki aap desh ke baare mein sochiye (Please control the situation and it's better to think about the country now)," he added.

The Indian Test team, led by Kohli, departed for South Africa on Thursday for a three-match series beginning at Centurion on December 26. India will also play three ODIs after the Test series.

The BCCI has not yet reacted to Kohli's comments.

The superstar batter had also stated that he was informed about the end of his ODI captaincy tenure before the selection of the Test team for South Africa earlier this month.

He said he could understand the reasons for that decision as the team had not won an ICC trophy under him.

Kohli had also assured full support to new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma