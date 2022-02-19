New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Amid the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies, former India captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant have been given bio-bubble break by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) in Kolkata. As a result, both Pant and Kohli will miss the third T20I match against the West Indies to be played on Sunday.

With the break given to Kohli and Pant, they will also miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka beginning on February 24 in Lucknow followed by two more games at Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.

"Yes, Kohli and Pant have left home on Saturday morning as India has already won the series. As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all-format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of," a senior BCCI official as quoted by news agency PTI said.

Kohli on Friday scored 52 runs off 41 balls in the second T20I before India wrapped up the series win against West Indies. In the same match, Rishabh Pant also scored a crucial 52 off 28 balls winning him the man of match award.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant's quality knocks were backed up by a spirited bowling performance at the death by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel as India defeated West Indies by eight runs in the second T20I of the three-match series against India here at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday. With this win, India has gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, and the final match will now be played on Sunday at the same venue.

Chasing 187, West Indies openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers put on 34 runs for the first wicket, however, this stand was finally broken in the sixth over by Yuzvendra Chahal as he dismissed Mayers (9). Soon after, Ravi Bishnoi struck in his very first over to dismiss King (22) and the visitors were reduced to 59/2, still needing 128 runs to win from 69 balls.

Pooran and Rovman Powell kept West Indies in the chase as the duo mixed caution with aggression and after 15 overs, the Windies' score read 124/2, needing 63 runs to win from 30 balls. Pooran (62) finally departed in the penultimate over on the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with the Windies needing 28 runs to win from nine balls. This wicket brought an end to the 100-run stand for the third wicket.

In the second-last over of the game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded just four runs and as a result, the visitors were required to score 25 runs in the final over to win the game. Harshal Patel managed to hold his nerve and in the end, India registered a win.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan