Virat Kohli On Leaked Hotel Video: 'Made Me Feel Very Paranoid About My Privacy'

India star batter Virat Kohli has expressed his anger on his leaked hotel room video which made the cricketer feel 'paranoid' about his privacy.

Kohli shared a video on Instagram where the room tour of the former Indian skipper is being provided in absence of the cricketer. His entire wardrobe and other valuables can be seen in the video which is an absolute 'invasion of privacy'. Kohli, who is currently part of India's T20 World Cup squad in Australia, has requested to respect his privacy and 'not treat them as a commodity for entertainment'.

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy," Kohli captioned the video of his leaked hotel room.

"If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The 33-year-old got support from fellow cricketers and celebrities as they all stood behind Kohli and called it a 'ridiculous' incident.

Australia opener David Warner commented on the post and wrote, "This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable. Was this @crownperth."

Virat's brother Vikas Kohli questioned the security and privacy of the guest in the hotel.

"This is really very unprofessional whom so ever did it, im assuming it must be the hotel staff only , else if its some other fans its a total disaster from the hotel management… WHERE IS THE SECURITY AND PRIVACY OF THE GUEST… this is very alarming @crownperth," he commented.

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan also gave strong reactions to the incident.

"Absolutely unethical & uncool...," Arjun commented.

"Horrible behaviour," Dhawan wrote.

Kohli was last seen in action against South Africa on Sunday where he failed to get going in the match and was departed for 12 runs. India lost the match by five wickets in Group 2 clash of the Super 12 stage.