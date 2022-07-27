KL Rahul To Miss India Vs West Indies T20I Series Due To Post COVID-19 Recovery

Indian opener KL Rahul, who tested positive for the novel COVID-19 infection, will miss the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies due to post infection recovery, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, is yet to name a replacement for the 30-year-old, who lately has been struggling with injuries.

The T20I series against West Indies will start on July 29 and will continue till August 7. Currently, the two sides are playing a three-match one-day international (ODI) series with India leading by 2-0.

Rahul, meanwhile, has completed his isolation period, but has been advised one more week's rest and recuperation by the BCCI's medical professionals, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. He, however, will be available for the ODI series against Zimbabwe in August.

"He was understood to be a doubt for the T20I leg of the West Indies tour even if he returned the two mandatory negative tests," the ESPNcricinfo report said.

"Depending on the outcome of his cardiovascular tests, Rahul could have been in consideration for the USA leg of the West Indies T20Is, on August 6 and 7. But now it appears certain that he will skip the tour altogether and instead focus on the ODIs in Zimbabwe, which are part of the World Cup Super League."

India's Squad For 5-Match T20I Series Against West Indies:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav (subject to fitness), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.