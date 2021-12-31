KL Rahul has been named captain for upcoming ODI series against South Africa | Twitter/@BCCI

Johannesburg | Jagran Sports Desk: KL Rahul will lead Team India in One Day International Series (ODI) against South Africa next month. Top order batter Rohit Sharma, who was earlier named the captain of ODI team after Virat Kohli’s unceremonious departure from ODI captaincy, will reportedly miss out the ODI series against South Africa due to injury. Jasprit Bumrah, whose Test match heroics in Centurion continue to be the talk of the Cricket world at present, has been named the vice captain for ODI series against South Africa.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the Orange Cap for securing the most 635 runs in IPL 2021 as well as 603 runs in 5 matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy will make his ODI debut in South Africa.

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer who scored 379 runs for Madhya Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy along with knocking off 9 wickets in six matches will also feature in the ODI series.

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah will play an ODI match after a gap of nine months.

The three ODIs of the series will be played on January 19, 21 and 23.

FULL SQUAD: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (Vice-captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj

Posted By: Mukul Sharma