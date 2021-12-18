New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Opener KL Rahul is all set to be named Indian cricket team's vice-captain for the three-match South Africa Test series that is scheduled to begin from December 26, reported news agency PTI quoting Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) sources.

The 29-year-old Rahul has played 40 Tests so far and has scored 2321 runs at an average of 35.16 with six centuries under his belt. Importantly, he is being looked at as a long-term potential leader in the coming days.

"KL Rahul is going to be Virat Kohli's deputy for the three Test series," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

Rohit Sharma was named India's vice-captain for the Test series, replacing Ajinkya Rahane who has been going through a rough patch with the bat. However, Rohit was ruled out of the Test series earlier this month due to a hamstring injury during a net session in Mumbai.

With Rohit being forced out of the series, the selectors were forced to name a new vice-captain. For the selectors, it was difficult to go back to Rahane who is no longer a certainty in the Test XI and possibly it is too early for Rishabh Pant to be elevated as vice captain of the national team.

Rahul, currenty, is seen as one of the few all-format specialist batter.

Rahul has the right age and experience to be groomed for future when Kohli relinquishes Test leadership. He can take over the mantle for a longer duration. It is also expected that Rahul will be white-ball deputy to Rohit in the coming days. His name is also doing round to be the leader of new IPL Lucknow franchise.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma