KL Rahul Tests Positive For Covid-19 Ahead Of India vs West Indies Tour

KL Rahul on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, ahead of the India vs West Indies series. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly informed about Rahul after the Board's Apex Council meeting. Now, this setback will most likely rule him out of the upcoming five-match T20 series against the West Indies, starting July 29 at Tarouba.

After a successful IPL season on individual terms, KL Rahul missed out on the South Africa series at home, the Ireland series away and England tour as well.

Rahul was rested for the ODI-series against West Indies starting on Friday (July 22) but was named for the T20I series away from home. The T20 series against West Indies was the comeback of Rahul after his injury. Rahul who was suffering hernia, recently underwent operation in Germany.

Rahul on Thursday itself had addressed the candidates, who attended the Level-3 coach certification course at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Ganguly also informed that a member of the Commonwealth Games-bound India women's team was also down with COVID-19. He, however, did not disclose the name of the player.

Meanwhile, India is set to face West Indies for 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is between July 22 to August 7. The last T20I matches will be played in the United States of America.

India's squad for 5 T20Is vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.