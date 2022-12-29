'KL Rahul Might Not Be Part Of ODI Playing XI': Ex-India Batting Coach Ahead Of SL Series

Ishan Kishan's double ton as an opener has made things difficult for KL Rahul in the ODIs. In absence of Rohit Sharma in the third ODI against Bangladesh, Kishan paired with Shikhar Dhawan to open the innings and played a historic knock of 210 off 131 balls.

Ishan's double ton was enough for him to seal his spot for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka while Rahul's dismal run made him lose the T20I spot and now he will face a tough fight for a place in ODI playing XI too.

The 30-year-old opener has failed to score consistently across formats despite being given enough opportunities. His poor form in the T20 World Cup 2022 was heavily criticised by former cricketers and fans on social media.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that Rahul will not be part of the playing XI in ODIs after Hardik Pandya was elevated as vice-captain in place of the opener.

"Taking into account the success that Ishan Kishan has had at the top of the order, will mean that KL Rahul will have to fight for a place in the playing XI. I feel KL Rahul might not be part of the playing XI at the moment in 50-over cricket and hence, Hardik Pandya's elevation to vice-captaincy," said Bangar on Star Sports.

Dhawan was dropped from the ODI squad and in his absence, Kishan is the first-choice opening partner of Rohit Sharma without a doubt, according to Bangar.

“As far as who is going to open with Rohit Sharma in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, I think it is a no-brainer. It has to be Ishan Kishan, for the kind of form he showed in the Bangladesh series,” said the veteran coach.

"Not only that, but for the way he played the South African pacers when they came to India. He was impressive then and he is going to bat with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order for a very long time," he added.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Sri Lanka commencing on January 3.