'KL Rahul Is An All-Rounder Who Can Keep Wickets And Bat At No.5': Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has heaped praises on batter KL Rahul and termed him as the all-rounder who can bat in the middle-order and do a wicketkeeping role as well.

India vice-captain Rahul has been playing in the ODI series against Bangladesh as the first-choice wicketkeeper after Rishabh Pant was released from the squad. In the first ODI against Bangladesh, Rahul came in to bat at no. 5 and played a vital role in setting a respectable total with his 73-run knock.

The 30-year-old was seen struggling with form in the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, the change in the batting order worked for him in the first ODI against Bangladesh. With Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Rohit Sharma at the top and Virat Kohli taking the no.3 spot, it is likely that Rahul will stick to no. 5 position in the ODIs.

“He has been batting for India at No.5 with Dhawan and Rohit Sharma opening the batting most of the time and Virat Kohli at No.3. Maybe that is the position that he is looking to consolidate. What that does is it gives India the extra option. If you have somebody as a middle-order option who can keep wickets then you can look at taking another bowler," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports during the first ODI.

"I call him an all-rounder because he can keep wickets, he can open the batting and can bat at No.5. KL Rahul is an all-rounder as far as I am concerned. And someone like him with the kind of experience he has and the range of shots he has, he is the kind of finisher you want at No.5 or 6,” he added.

For the Bangladesh tour, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are the other wicketkeeping options available for the Men in Blue.

The second ODI between India and Bangladesh will take place at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Wednesday, November 7.