Ahead of KL Rahul's 29th birthday, here are 5 unseen pictures of cricketer with Athiya Shetty which will make you say, 'aww shucks', see photos:

New Delhi| Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian cricketer, KL Rahul is going to turn a year older on April 18. Well, the cricketer is not only famous for 'Klass' sportsmanship, but also for his adorable pictures with his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty. Every now and then, the couple makes sure to paint the town red with their mushy pictures and loved up comments on each other's Instagram post. Ahead of KL Rahul's 29th birthday, here are 5 unseen pictures of the couple which will make you say, 'aww shucks':

1. Masked up picture

In this photo, Athiya and KL Rahul were looking adorable as they were taking a selfie while they were carrying their masks. This picture was shared by Athiya on her Instagram story, as one of her fans asked in a Q n A session to post an unseen picture with KL Rahul, and she agreed to it.

See Pic:

(Image Credit:Instagram/Athiya Shetty)

2. Perfect golden hour picture doesn't exis.....

This picture is just too cute. In the photo, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were posing for the camera and were glowing in the perfect golden hour lighting.

See Photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

3. A selfie that is filled with love and laughter

In this selfie, Athiya and KL Rahul were laughing their heart out and were looking just too adorable in it.

See Photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

4. Picture from the vacation

In this photo, KL Rahul and Athiya were posing with their friends on a beach and they all were smiles for the camera. KL Rahul was looking dapper in the photo as he was carrying the shirt and chinos which he paired with shades.

See Photo:

5. Vintage yet cool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

This picture is a perfect example of a vintage yet cool thing. In the photo, KL Rahul was posing with the telephone and Athiya was laughing her heart out.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma