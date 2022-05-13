Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Struggling after four straight losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to sort their bowling woes when they take on an inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders as both the teams look to stay afloat in the IPL play-off race here on Saturday. A series of losses after a five-match winning streak has dropped SRH to the sixth spot with 10 points and they would need to win all the remaining three games to salvage any hopes of making it to the play-offs. With 10 points, KKR, however, are on the brink of elimination.

Shreyas Iyer's men have just two more matches to go and wins in both will only take them to 14 points, which might not be enough with Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore already sitting pretty in the top four with 14 points from 12 games. One of the main reasons behind SRH's awful run in the last few games is injuries to frontline bowlers -- Washington Sundar and T Natarajan -- and the sudden loss of form of speedster Umran Malik.

KKR vs SRH Match Details:

Timings: The match will start at 7:30 pm IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

KKR vs SRH Pitch Report:

The pitch at the MCA Stadium is considered as high scoring pitch and looking at previous matches played on the ground, the pitch is expected to assist batters.

KKR vs SRH Head-To-Head Stats:

Overall Matches: 22

KKR Won: 14

SRH Won: 8

KKR vs SRH Probable Playing XI:

Kolkata: 1. Ajinkya Rahane 2. Venkatesh Iyer 3. Shreyas Iyer (C) 4. Nitish Rana 5. Andre Russell 6. Rinku Singh 7. Sheldon Jackson (wk) 8. Sunil Narine 9. Pat Cummins 10. Tim Southee 11. Varun Chakravarthy

Hyderabad: 1. Abhishek Sharma 2. Kane Williamson (C) 3. Rahul Tripathi 4. Aiden Markram 5. Nicholas Pooran (wk) 6. Shashank Singh 7. Washington Sundar/Jagadeesha Suchith 8. Fazalhaq Farooqi 9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10. Umran Malik 11. T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi

KKR vs SRH Dream 11 Predictions:

Captain: A. Russell

Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine, A. Russell, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: T. Southee, Pat Cummins, Umran Malik

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan