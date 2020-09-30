IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: While Rajasthan made a record by chasing a 224-run target, which is the highest ever chase in IPL history, against Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game quite convincingly.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Rajasthan Royals, fresh from a record-breaking chase, will be locking horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Rajasthan Royals at present is looking unbeatable especially with the strong batting line up including Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Joss Buttler and previous match wonder Rahul Tewatia. However, the team can improve on the bowling side. On the other hand, Dinesh Kartik-led Kolkata Knight Riders who have recovered from defeat in their opening match to win their next and gain some much-needed confidence will be looking forward to winning this crucial game.

In its previous games, both Rajsthan and Kolkata had registered a win. While Rajasthan made a record by chasing a 224-run target, which is the highest ever chase in IPL history, against Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game quite convincingly.

Pitch Report for RR vs KKR:

The Dubai Cricket Stadium has so far hosted five IPL matches and two of them were decided by Super Over. Dew is having its effect now on the pitch considering the last encounters on this ground. The teams may also prefer even more to chase now.

Weather Forecast:

Brace for a clear but hot and humid day. The temperature will hover between a high of 39 degrees Celsius and a low of 29 degrees Celsius in Dubai on Wednesday.

Probable Playing 11s

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain & wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat

Squads:

RR: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat

KKR: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chris Green, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh

Dream 11 prediction:

Sanju Samson (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi

Posted By: Talib Khan