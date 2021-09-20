KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021: Meanwhile, KKR leads in head-to-head record against RCB, winning 18 and losing 13 out of 28 fixtures played between the two sides.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The second match of the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While Virat Kohli's RCB is third in the eight-team standings with 10 points from seven games, 2012 and 2014 champions KKR are languishing at the seventh spot with just two wins out of seven matches.

And Eoin Morgan-led KKR would be hoping to make a turnaround, just like the 2014 edition when they won nine games in a row to claim the title. KKR chief mentor David Hussey also exuded optimism about scripting a turnaround, despite a nightmarish first half. But it would be easier said than done for KKR as they face RCB, a formidable outfit, whose captain Kohli would be gunning for success with the bat after announcing his decision to quit as India's T20 skipper following the T20 World Cup which will be held after the IPL in UAE.

Even though KKR leads in head-to-head record against RCB, winning 18 and losing 13 out of 28 fixtures played between the two sides, the 38-run defeat against Kohli's team in the first half of the event in Chennai would be fresh on their players' minds.

KKR's two wins earlier this year came against two under-performing sides -- Punjab Kings, who have placed just a rung above them, and bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR would be relying heavily on the pair of Shubhman Gill and Nitin Rana to deliver the goods in their batting department, even though the duo did not have the best of outings in the first leg.

RCB, on the other hand, are currently placed in a comfortable position and would be hoping for Kohli to play freely and score big runs, especially after taking the big call of relinquishing T20 captaincy. With Glenn Maxwell (223 runs from 7 games) and AB de Villiers (207 runs from 7) leading the run-scorers chart till now for the team, RCB's batting unit looks ominous.

KKR vs RCB Pitch Report: The Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a batting-friendly surface and is expected to assist the batters once again here. Pacers might get some help towards the latter half of the match while spinners may come in handy in the middle overs.

KKR vs RCB Dream XI Prediction:

Wicketkeeper- AB d Villiers

Batsmen- D Padikkal, G Maxwell, N Rana, R Tripathi

All-rounders- A Rusell, S Narine

Bowlers- M Siraj, K Jamieson, H Patel, V Chakravarthy

Captain choices: AB d Villiers, A Rusell, G Maxwell

KKR vs RCB expected Playing XIs

KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, W Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Squads:

KKR Squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers.

