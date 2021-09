New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday crushed Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in today's IPL match at the Shaikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rahul Tripathi's fiery 74 and Venkatesh Iyer's 53 off 30 balls led their team to reach the target of 156 in 15.1 overs.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan