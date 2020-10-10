KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Meanwhile, if Chris Gayle recovers from his food poisoning, he will likely to make his first appearance in the tournament, which can be a huge boost for the Kings XI Punjab.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Bottom placed Kings XI Punjab will be facing high on confidence Kolkata Knight Riders in another high-voltage IPL 2020 encounter at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The toss will be held at 3 pm and the match will start at 3:30 pm IST as today is a double bonanza for the IPL fans.

Talking about the teams' performance, the Kolkata Knight Riders is currently ranked fourth at the points table with 6 points and winning 3 matches of their 5 matches played so far. Kolkata will be eyeing to get those two points from today's game as the team is high on confidence after beating the last year's runner-up Chennai Super Kings in their previous match. KKR is gradually emerging as a strong contender for a third IPL title, with many of their players striking form as the tournament approaches the half-way stage.

On the other hand, the Kings XI Punjab will have to play their skin out in order to win this match. Punjab is currently at the bottom of the points table with only 2 points and 4 losses of the 5 matches it played so far. After 69-run drub from the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous match, the Punjab team has to make a comeback in this game to stay in a fighting position for the rest of the tournament.

While Shubman Gill has already created a place as an opener, KKR has found another batsman for the top order in Rahul Tripathi, who will be coming at the crease with more confidence after his match-innings of 81 runs against CSK. On the other hand, the Kings XI Punjab will again be relying on their opening pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Meanwhile, if Chris Gayle recovers from his food poisoning, he will likely to make his first appearance in the tournament, which can be a huge boost for the Kings XI Punjab.

Pitch Report for KKR vs KXIP:

The pitch at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, as we have seen so far, offer support to both batsmen and the bowlers. However, the pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses and it becomes difficult for batsmen to hit big shots giving bowlers a boost. With no dew playing its part as its a day game, the one winning the toss will not hesitate in batting first.

Weather Forecast for KKR vs KXIP:

As this will be a day game, the temperature will be high and the players will need to stay hydrated in order to keep going. The temperature in Abu Dhabi will remain between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius today.

Predicted Playing XI

KKR: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (C/WK), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

KXIP: KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Simran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh/Deepak Hooda, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

Posted By: Talib Khan