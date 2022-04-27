Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals will look to put the 'no-ball' controversy behind them and gain much-needed momentum against another side seeking course correction, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Delhi suffered a 15-run loss against Rajasthan Royals, a game marred by a no-ball controversy over a high full toss that resulted in a one-match ban for assistant coach Pravin Amre. Delhi Capitals are currently seventh on the points table with three wins in seven outings. KKR are placed eighth having lost their last four games.

With the Delhi batting line-up comprising David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Powell, KKR's varied attack has to be on guard to stop the rampage. Warner, after striking three back to back fifties, faltered against the Royals and would need itching to play another impactful knock. Pant will need to take greater responsibility along with the likes of all-rounders Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel.

Meanwhile, KKR needs to get their combination right and the batters, including skipper Iyer, will have to put up an improved show. Shreyas failed in the last game and so did the opening pair of Sam Billings and Sunil Narine. If they continue with the same openers, the two would need to give an aggressive start.

For the likes of Shreyas, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer, it won't be an easy task, especially against in form Delhi spinners. Pushing Venkatesh down in the middle order has also not worked yet. Shreyas has said it was just a matter of time and once KKR gets going, they will be unstoppable as a team.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 Match Details:

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Timings: The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is considered as high scoring pitch and looking at previous matches played on the ground, the pitch is expected to assist batters.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 Head-to-Head Stats:

Total matches: 30

DC: 13 Wins

KKR: 16 Wins

No Result: 1

Last 5 IPL Games: KKR-3, DC-2

KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan/Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sam Billings (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins/Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 Dream XI Predictions:

Sam Billings, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, David Warner (C), Andre Russell (VC), Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, VarunChakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan