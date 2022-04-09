New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Skipper Rishabh Pant will face a big test when Delhi Capitals lock horns with table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, led by their former captain Shreyas Iyer, in a much-anticipated IPL clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Capitals have lost a close match to new entrants, Lucknow Super Giants, after falling to the other new team, Gujarat Titans. While the return of pace spearhead Anrich Nortje, who had been nursing an injury, bolstered the bowling unit, the South African, who hasn't bowled since the T20 World Cup in November, looked understandably rusty.

Despite having plenty of options, the bowling department has not looked potent, leaking runs against Gujarat Titans and LSG. Mustafizur Rahman has been their top performer but others need to complement him better. Their batting unit has also looked out of sorts, with skipper Pant again expected to do the bulk of the work with the willow.

KKR head into the match high on confidence, having defeated Mumbai Indians with Pat Cummins scoring a 15-ball 56. The former champions have looked like a cohesive unit capable of tackling all situations. Umesh Yadav has been in imperious form, rolling out impressive performances in the powerplay, and alongside Australian Cummins, make for a formidable pace attack that can trouble Delhi's inexperienced batters.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 Match Details:

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Timings: The match will start at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

The Brabourne pitch has worked for the batters. With the dew factor unlikely to affect the day game, the captains might be tempted to bat first.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI:

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sam Billings (Wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner. Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (Captain/WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 Dream XI Fantasy Predictions:

1. Venkatesh Iyer, 2 Prithvi Shaw, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 Andre Russell, 6 Lalit Yadav, 7 Pat Cummins, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Sunil Narine, 10. Mustafizur Rahman, 11. Umesh Yadav.

KKR vs DC, PL 2022 Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

