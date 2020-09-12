Having won their last title in 2014, Kolkata will also want to end their six-year wait. Since 2014, Kolkata has reached the play-offs on three occasions but failed to lift the coveted trophy.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The much-awaited season 13th of the Indian T-20 league is all set to kickstart from September 19. The season 13th of the T-20 cricket league will take place in UAE due to coronavirus concerns in India. Among others, Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata is also seen as the title contenders for this season. Having won their last title in 2014, Kolkata will also want to end their six-year wait. Since 2014, Kolkata has reached the play-offs on three occasions but failed to lift the coveted trophy. The team has some of the world-class players like Pat Cummins, Andre Russel, who can single-handedly turn the matches in their favour.

Below is the full list of Kolkata players

Batsman: Eoin Morgan, Nikhil Naik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi,

Wicket Keepers: Dinesh Karthik, Tom Banton

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Chris Green

Bowlers: Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Manimaran Siddharth, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakraborty, Ali Khan

The 13th season of the cash-rich Indian T20 league will start on September 19 in Abu Dhabi with an opening match between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai and MS Dhoni's Chennai. Kolkata will start their campaign against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai on September 23 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Check full schedule, fixtures, match timings, date and venue below:

The last league match of the tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. The BCCI is yet to announce the dates and venues for the playoffs and the final.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma