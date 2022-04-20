New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard, who is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing the curtains down on his 15-year-long career.

In a long social media post, the 34-year-old thanked his fans, supporters, family members and the West Indies cricket board for helping him in his journey and said he will always be available to support his national side in whatever way he can.

"As is the case for many young people, it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I am proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20I and ODI formats of the game. I can still vividly remember making my international debut in 2007 under my childhood hero, Brian Lara. Wearing those maroon colours and playing alongside such greats has been a privilege that I never took lightly, giving my heart and soul every facet of the game - whether bowling, batting or fieldin," he said.

The West Indies cricketer also thanked his players and teammates for supporting him in his 15-year-long career and making his journey more "enjoyable and rewarding" as wished them all the best for the future.

"I am grateful to the various selectors, management teams and in particular, Coach Phil Simmons for seeing potential in me and for the faith they steadfastly had in me throughout my career. This and the confidence Cricket West Indies showed in me was particularly reassuring as I stepped up to take on the challenge of leading the team. I wish to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to the President of CWI, Mr. Ricky Skerritt, for his unwavering support and encouragement especially during my time as Captain," he said.

Pollard is a feared T20 cricketer, but his numbers for the West Indies remain underwhelming with only 2706 runs at just above 26 and 55 wickets from 123 ODIs along with 1569 runs from 101 T20Is at an average of shade over 25. He also took 44 wickets.

While the highlight of his international career would be hitting six sixes of Akila Dananjaya in a T20I. He was a part of the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup winning West Indies squad. He never played Test cricket.

While he had three hundreds in ODIs, Pollard was never the same player for the Windies as he has been for Mumbai Indians or for that matter the other franchises for which he has plied his trade during all these years.

Perhaps, it was West Indies cricket's financial crunch that always made Pollard realise his priorities and that's the reason whenever he came to represent the national side, he was never at his best.

A testimony to that would be 99 sixes in 101 T20Is, less than a six per game and during the later years, his bowling prowess dipped considerably as he fancied himself as a late-order hitter.

As he is closing in on his 35th birthday, Pollard knows that he would need to maximise his earnings by playing leagues all over the world and in the post COVID world, it is very difficult for a family man to hop from one bio-bubble to another with additional burden of international cricket making the job doubly difficult.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma