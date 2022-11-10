Key Reasons Behind India's Semifinal Exit From T20 World Cup 2022

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant during the T20 World Cup semifinal clash against England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Indian team is still waiting for the successor of former India skipper MS Dhoni who will make them win ICC titles. With a loss against England in the semifinal at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, India will head back home with empty hands.

Rohit Sharma-led were on top in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup as they topped Group 2 with eight points following wins over Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. The Men in Blue choked at the big game which mattered the most. In the semifinal against England, it was not a single member who was to blame but the whole team.

Reasons Behind India's Ouster From T20 World Cup?

Bad Utilisation Of Powerplay Overs

One of the areas where Indian batting especially openers lacked in the tournament was low scoring in powerplay overs. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul failed to give flying starts in the whole competition which affected the run-scoring in the initial overs.

Absence Of Strike Bowler

India felt the absence of injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the tournament as Men in Blue missed the consistent fast bowling from pacers. However, Arshdeep Singh did well but he alone can't do the turnaround. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami failed to live up the expectations.

Putting Too Much Weight On One Player

In batting, the over-dependence on Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav also went against the Indian team. India's wicketkeeper batter irrespective of Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant failed to have a good outing in a single match of the tournament. All-rounder Axar Patel also had a dismal run with the bat in the marquee event. Ravindra Jadeja's absence was felt in the lower order.

No Room For Wrist Spinner

Indian team management pay no heed to former cricketers who backed the inclusion of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on the wider Australian grounds but Men in Blue sticked to Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel throughout the tournament which proved costly to them.