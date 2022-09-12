Key BCCI Meet To Discuss Asia Cup Debacle, Select Squad For T20 World Cup

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) top officials and selectors will be meeting today in Mumbai to review India's depressing campaign in the Asia Cup and further to select squad for the next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

India were knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022 after suffering back-to-back defeats in Super 4s against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Ultimately, Sri Lanka lifted the Asia Cup title on Sunday by defeating Pakistan by 23 runs.

It is also expected that the India's squad for the home series against Australia and South Africa will be declared today. India is set to host Australia for three T20Is commencing from Septemeber 20. After that, South Africa will tour India to play three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting from September 28.

India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is declared fit for the selection and will make a come back after recovering from an injury. T20I specialist Harshal Patel is also fit for the selection after completing him rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy (NCA).

As per ANI's report, opening batter Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in ODIs as the T20 World Cup-bound players will be rested for the 50-over series against South Africa.

Moreover, VVS Laxman is likely to be with the team as a coach in absence of head coach Rahul Dravid, they added.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to miss the upcoming tournament owing to knee injury. Ace pacer Mohammed Shami is expected to return to team's fold for the limited overs format and for the T20 showpiece event. Pacer Arshdeep Singh will also get a chance to feature in the limited overs squad after a dominating performance in the Asia Cup.