'...Yes, They Are Chokers': Former India Captain Kapil Dev's Blunt Verdict On India's T20 WC Exit

Former India World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev has given a very blunt verdict on the Indian team after their semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup. The veteran all-rounder has no hesitation in labelling the Rohit Sharma-led side as 'chokers' as they've streak of dismal runs in the past ICC events.

England eliminated Men in Blue's hope of lifting their second T20 World Cup title as they thrashed India by 10 wickets in the semifinal at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Kapil feels that the side didn't play well in the marquee event and they need to bring youngsters into the squad.

"See, now that the match is over, it is unfair that we should come down this hard on the Indian team. Yes, they did not play well and criticism is justified. But as far as today's match, all we can say is that England read the pitch better and played better cricket. I will not dwell into the details and won't go all out in bashing them because these are the same players who have gotten us a lot of respect in the past but yes, they are chokers. There is no denying it - after coming so close, they choke. I get it but I would still say that the team needs to look ahead. It's time for the youngster players to come forward and take charge," Kapil said on ABP News.

Further, the retired cricketer said the Indian bowlers gave too much room to English openers in the chase of 169 which was a defendable total but Alex Hales (86*) and Jos Buttler (80*) made it look a cakewalk. England reached the target in 16 overs and booked the final berth where they will face Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.

"All the stats and predictions we came up with have been proven wrong. England stamped their authority and put on a display of clean T20 cricket which we rarely see. Such a big win in a semifinal is rare, but full credit to England in every way. India swung he ball initially but bowled outside off. And if in the first 2 overs, 20 runs are scored, the bowlers' rhythm gets broken. Indian bowlers gave England room outside off and their batters took full advantage," mentioned the former India captain.

"I am not saying that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a bad bowler but his line and length was average. Generally, you would say that 170 is a par total but then your bowlers have to bowl according to the target set and the pitch. After a slow start, we recovered well but with that bowling, it never looked that we could stop England," he added.

Put to bat first by England, India posted 168/6 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls) and Virat Kohli (50 off 40 balls) were the stars for Men in Blue with the bat. They put on a crucial stand of 61-runs for the fourth wicket.

Pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/43. Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes got a wicket each.