'I want Rishabh Pant To Recover So That I Can Go And Slap Him': Kapil Dev

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev wants to slap wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant once he recovers from the injuries he sustained following a horrific car accident in December last year.

Expressing his anger at Pant for his recklessness, Kapil said he has all the adulation and love for the youngster but his mistake has made India suffer.

“I have a lot of love for him. I want him to recover so that I can go and slap him and tell him to look after himself. Because of your accident, the entire team is in tatters. I love him, but I am also angry at him. Why do such youngsters of today’s times make such mistakes? There should be a slap for it,” Dev said on Uncut.

“First blessings, that he gets all the love in the world, may the almighty give him good health. First that, but after that, like parents have this responsibility to slap the children if they make mistakes,” he added.

Pant suffered multiple injuries on his body in a fatal car crash on December 30 last year and has been sidelined from cricket for a major part of the year.

Pant will be hugely missed in the upcoming four-Test series against Australia, commencing in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. He was the key player in India's 2-1 win in the 2020-21 tour of Down Under.

The 25-year-old underwent multiple surgeries for his right knee ligament tears and is on road to recovery.

“Never knew just being able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed,” Pant wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday.