Kapil Dev was rushed to Delhi's Fortis hospital in the early hours on Friday after he complained of chest pain.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev was discharged from the Fortis hospital in New Delhi on Sunday and is doing “absolutely fine” after undergoing angioplasty, former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma has informed.

Sharma took to Twitter to shared a picture of Kapil Dev and the doctor who performed Angioplasty on him, and wrote: "Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital."

Good News Kapil Paji is absolutely fine & has been discharged from the hospital. Jai mata di. — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 25, 2020

Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital. pic.twitter.com/NCV4bux6Ea — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 25, 2020

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain was rushed to Delhi's Fortis hospital in the early hours on Friday after he complained of chest pain. Kapil Dev, 61, was also dealing with diabetes-related complications.

"Cricketer Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of the night," the hospital said in a statement.

The legendary cricketer is considered as one of the best all-rounders in the world. He had led India to its maiden World Cup victory in 1983. The news of his heart attack left his fans in shock and many took to social media to wish the Indian legend a speedy recovery.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja