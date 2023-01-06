Kapil Dev 71st Birthday: Sachin Tendulkar, Cheteshwar Pujara Lead The Way In Wishing 83' WC Captain, See Tweets

The cricketer scored 5248 runs in Tests and 3783 in ODIs. He picked up 434 wickets in Tests and 253 wickets in the ODI format.

By JE Sports Desk
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 04:29 PM IST
Cricketers Robin Uthappa and Cheteshwar Pujara joined the little master in wishing Dev with their respective tweets. (Image: Twitter)

World Cup winning captain and one of the greatest players to grace the game of cricket, Kapil Dev celebrated his 71st birthday on Friday. Wishes from around the world poured for the former all-rounder on social media. The likes of legend Sachin Tendulkar led the way as he penned down a special tweet which was heartwarming and admirable at the same time.

Cricketers Robin Uthappa and Cheteshwar Pujara joined the little master in wishing Dev with their respective tweets. BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) and IPL franchises followed suit. Check out all the tweets here:

Champion players always finds a way to perform against top opponents and by making major contributions in India's win against Pakistan, Dev proved his championship mentality during his historic career.

The cricketer scored 5248 runs in Tests and 3783 in ODIs. He picked up 434 wickets in Tests and 253 wickets in the ODI format. Kapil was named the Wisden Indian Cricketer of the Century in 2002. The cricket legend celebrates his 64th birthday on January 6th, 2023.

