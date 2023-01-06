Kapil Dev 71st Birthday: Sachin Tendulkar, Cheteshwar Pujara Lead The Way In Wishing 83' WC Captain, See Tweets

Cricketers Robin Uthappa and Cheteshwar Pujara joined the little master in wishing Dev with their respective tweets. (Image: Twitter)

World Cup winning captain and one of the greatest players to grace the game of cricket, Kapil Dev celebrated his 71st birthday on Friday. Wishes from around the world poured for the former all-rounder on social media. The likes of legend Sachin Tendulkar led the way as he penned down a special tweet which was heartwarming and admirable at the same time.

Cricketers Robin Uthappa and Cheteshwar Pujara joined the little master in wishing Dev with their respective tweets. BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) and IPL franchises followed suit. Check out all the tweets here:

A ten-year-old boy saw Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup and started dreaming of winning another one for India. That boy was me. Happy birthday, Kapil Paaji! May you continue to inspire millions. pic.twitter.com/OSIKPqptNX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2023

Wish you a very happy birthday @therealkapildev! 🤗 Have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/tICROQwgAu — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 6, 2023

A very happy birthday to you @therealkapildev paaji!! 🙏🏾 Wish you lots of happiness and good health on your special day! Lots of love. pic.twitter.com/qWKbSydjPx — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) January 6, 2023

3️⃣5️⃣6️⃣ intl. matches

9️⃣0️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ intl. runs

6️⃣8️⃣7️⃣ intl. wickets

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain 🏆



Birthday wishes to Mr Kapil Dev - one of the finest all-rounders to have ever graced the game. 🎂 👏#TeamIndia | @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/zrDcaR1wWV — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2023

To the man who believed in dreams 🤩



To the man who helped a nation dream 💙



Happy 64th, Kapil Dev ✨#KapilDev #TeamIndia #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/FmxVbVlyfw — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 6, 2023

Here's wishing the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, an icon of India cricket, Kapil Dev, a very Happy Birthday! 🎂#PlayBold #TeamIndia @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/cWO6AeAGpS — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 6, 2023

Champion players always finds a way to perform against top opponents and by making major contributions in India's win against Pakistan, Dev proved his championship mentality during his historic career.

The cricketer scored 5248 runs in Tests and 3783 in ODIs. He picked up 434 wickets in Tests and 253 wickets in the ODI format. Kapil was named the Wisden Indian Cricketer of the Century in 2002. The cricket legend celebrates his 64th birthday on January 6th, 2023.