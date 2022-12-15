Kane Williamson Steps Down As Test Captain, Tim Southee Takes Over

Kane Williamson has stepped down from the role of New Zealand Test skipper, experienced pacer Tim Southee will replace him. Williamson will continue to lead the side in both white-ball formats.

The 32-year-old batter was appointed as New Zealand Test skipper after Brendon McCullum retired from international cricket. Williamson captained Blackcaps in 38 Tests and registered victories in 22 games. Under his leadership, New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship final defeating Virat Kohli's India.

“Captaining the BLACKCAPS in Test cricket has been an incredibly special honour. For me, Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game and I’ve enjoyed the challenges of leading the side in the format," Williamson said.

“Captaincy comes with an increased workload on and off the field and at this stage of my career I feel the time is right for this decision," he added.

The right-handed batter is committed to lead the side in ODIs and T20Is and eyeing two World Cups scheduled in the coming years.

“After discussions with NZC, we felt that continuing to captain the white-ball formats was preferable with two World Cups in the next two years. I’m excited to support Tim as captain and Tom as vice-captain. Having played with both of them for most of my career, I’m confident they’ll do a great job.

“Playing for the BLACKCAPS and contributing in all three formats is my number one priority and I’m looking forward to the cricket we have ahead,” he concluded.

NZC CEO David White congratulated Williamson on the way he’s led the Test side.

"Kane is one of our all-time greats and our priority is to ensure he enjoys his cricket and plays for New Zealand for as long as possible. He's a brilliant leader and the success the team has achieved during his time in the longest and arguably toughest format of the game, has been nothing short of remarkable," White said.

Head coach Gary Stead echoed those thoughts when he said: "Kane's guided the Test team through an immensely successful period which is a testament to his ability to bring people together and work towards a common goal."

"We hope by lessening his workload we can continue to see the best of Kane Williamson for longer on the international stage, and we know he will remain a key leader in this group."

Southee has led New Zealand in absence of Williamson previously. He captained the side in 22 T20Is. Southee will be just the second specialist pace bowler to be officially appointed as New Zealand Test captain after Harry Cave (tour of Pakistan and India 1955). Dion Nash stood in for Stephen Fleming in three Tests in 1998-99.